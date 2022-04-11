Veranda lists 15% higher over issue price on BSE; down 5% on NSE

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions opened 15 per cent higher at Rs 157 against its issue price of Rs 137 per share on the BSE on Monday. At 10:22 am; the stock locked in upper circuit of Rs 164.85, after hitting a low of Rs 149.15 in intra-day trade so far. According to the exchange data, around 775,000 equity shares changed hands with pending buy orders of 5,151 shares on the BSE.

However, the stock locked in lower circuit of Rs 131.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It opened 9 per cent lower at Rs 125 against its issue price of Rs 137 per share. Around 3.03 million shares changed hands with pending sell orders 2.8 million shares so far.

The company has raised Rs 200 crore through initial public offering (IPO). It has proposed to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards repayment of its borrowings amounting to Rs 60 crore, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka or repayment of bridge loan availed to discharge acquisition at Rs 25.19 crore, growth initiatives towards Rs 50 crore and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Veranda Learning Solutions offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, graduates, professionals and corporate employees through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses.

The company provides comprehensive long-term and short-term preparatory courses in simple and lucid manner for students preparing for Union Public Service Commission, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. The company also provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and other corporate courses to its learners.