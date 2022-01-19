JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, RIL, Just Dial, Bajaj Fin, Tata Motors, Telcos
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani recommends buying ICICI Securities, Prestige Estates

According to Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities, Nifty has got strong support at 17,944. High of 18,350 registered on Tuesday could act a short term resistance for the index.

Topics
Stock calls | ICICI Securities | Prestige Estates

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

market, stocks, trading, investors, investments, funds
Illustration: Binay Sinha

After seven consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart, the Nifty registered a red candle with the fall of more than 1 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap Index nosedived more than 2.3 per cent and breadth of the market deteriorated on Tuesday. Nifty closed below its 5 days EMA support for the first time since December 21, 2021. However, primary trend of the index is still bullish and dips should be bought in. Nifty has got strong support at 17,944. High of 18,350 registered on Tuesday could act a short term resistance for the index. We expect it to consolidate and stock specific bullish moves to continue in the coming days.

Buy ICICI Securities (816) | Target: Rs 880 | Stop-loss: Rs 780

The stock has surpassed the previous top resistance of 810 on the daily chart. In the week ended 14th Jan 2022, it broke out from the consolidation which held for previous 10 weeks. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily charts.

Buy Prestige Estate (530) | Target: Rs 570 | Stop-loss: Rs 505

The stock has surpassed the previous swing high of 522. After 3 months of price consolidation, it has resumed its primary uptrend with rising volumes and is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly chart.


Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC securities. Views own. He holds no positions in the stocks.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.