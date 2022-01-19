Vinay Rajani recommends buying ICICI Securities, Prestige Estates

After seven consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart, the registered a red candle with the fall of more than 1 per cent. The Smallcap Index nosedived more than 2.3 per cent and breadth of the market deteriorated on Tuesday. closed below its 5 days EMA support for the first time since December 21, 2021. However, primary trend of the index is still bullish and dips should be bought in. Nifty has got strong support at 17,944. High of 18,350 registered on Tuesday could act a short term resistance for the index. We expect it to consolidate and stock specific bullish moves to continue in the coming days.

Buy (816) | Target: Rs 880 | Stop-loss: Rs 780





The stock has surpassed the previous top resistance of 810 on the daily chart. In the week ended 14th Jan 2022, it broke out from the consolidation which held for previous 10 weeks. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily charts.

Buy Prestige Estate (530) | Target: Rs 570 | Stop-loss: Rs 505