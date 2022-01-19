Vinay Rajani recommends buying ICICI Securities, Prestige Estates

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
5 reasons why analysts think ICICI Bank could be the next sector leader
ICICI Bank Q2 Preview: NII may rise up to 20% YoY; margin, NPA trend eyed
Prestige Estates surges 8%, hits life-time high on record Q3 sales
-
After seven consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart, the Nifty registered a red candle with the fall of more than 1 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap Index nosedived more than 2.3 per cent and breadth of the market deteriorated on Tuesday. Nifty closed below its 5 days EMA support for the first time since December 21, 2021. However, primary trend of the index is still bullish and dips should be bought in. Nifty has got strong support at 17,944. High of 18,350 registered on Tuesday could act a short term resistance for the index. We expect it to consolidate and stock specific bullish moves to continue in the coming days.
Buy ICICI Securities (816) | Target: Rs 880 | Stop-loss: Rs 780
The stock has surpassed the previous swing high of 522. After 3 months of price consolidation, it has resumed its primary uptrend with rising volumes and is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly chart.
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC securities. Views own. He holds no positions in the stocks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU