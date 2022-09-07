JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Fertilisers, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Suzlon
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities sees support for Nifty around 17,400-17,150

Among individual stocks, the technical analyst is bullish on HG Infra and CreditAccess Grameen.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Market trends | Market technicals

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
Less than 15 minutes before close, NSE and BSE announced they were extending trading hours from 3:45pm to 5pm.

Nifty View

The Nifty has been consolidating in the range of 17,400-17,600 for last few sessions. The index made a short term top at 17,778 on August 30, 2022 and that becomes the near term resistance for Nifty.

For confirmation of medium term uptrend resuming, the Nifty has to surpass the 17,800 resistance. On the downside 17,400 and 17,150 are crucial supports to watch out for.

BUY

HG Infra

Last close: Rs 622

Targets: Rs 670, Rs 730

Stop Loss: Rs 590

The stock has broken out from the “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. The price breakout is accompanied by rising volumes and the stock is placed above 20, 50 and 200 days EMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frame.

BUY

CreditAccess Grameen

Last close: Rs 1052

Targets: Rs 1,177, Rs 1,240

Stop Loss: Rs 982

The stock has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The price breakout is accompanied with jump in volumes. The stock has also broken out from the consolidation, which held for previous 10 trading sessions and is placed above its 20,50, 100 and 200 DMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

Indicators and oscillators like DMI and MACD have been showing strength in the current uptrend. Further, the finance Sector has been outperforming and same is expected to continue.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 07:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.