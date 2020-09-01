JUST IN
Essel Propack soars 13% on heavy volume; stock nears record high of Rs 319
Business Standard
Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: Strategies for telecom stocks post AGR verdict

The Supreme Court has allowed telecom companies to pay their adjusted gross revenue dues dues in 10 years.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The Supreme Court has allowed telecom companies to pay their adjusted gross revenue dues dues in 10 years. Telcos, according to the Supreme Court verdict, can pay 10 per cent of their dues by March 31, 2021, and the remaning instalments by 7 February every year. READ ABOUT IT HERE .

The development triggered a sharp fall in Vodafone Idea, down over 15 per cent, while Bharti Airtel moved up over 6 per cent. Here are the key levels you need to track. BSE Telecom Index: Until the telecom index does not conquer its first resistance levels of 1,270 levels, the upside is capped. The daily ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 11:59 IST

