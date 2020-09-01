Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: Strategies for telecom stocks post AGR verdict

The Supreme Court has allowed telecom companies to pay their adjusted gross revenue dues dues in 10 years. Telcos, according to the Supreme Court verdict, can pay 10 per cent of their dues by March 31, 2021, and the remaning instalments by 7 February every year. READ ABOUT IT HERE .

The development triggered a sharp fall in Vodafone Idea, down over 15 per cent, while Bharti Airtel moved up over 6 per cent. Here are the key levels you need to track. BSE Telecom Index: Until the telecom index does not conquer its first resistance levels of 1,270 levels, the upside is capped. The daily ...