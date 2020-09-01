SC gives telcos 10 yrs to clear AGR dues, NCLT to decide on spectrum sale

The in its judgment in the matter of allowed telcos to pay their outstanding dues in ten years. The court has allowed telcos to pay 10 per cent of their dues by March 31, 2021. Remaning instalments will need to be paid by 7 February every year.



Any default will accrue interest and non-payment will also invite contempt of court proceedings, said the SC in its verdict. The have been ordered to keep adjusting bank guarantees alive till the time payment is made.



On the question whether telcos could sell spectrum, the SC has left the question to the wisdom of NCLT.

Earlier, after the top court had rejected pleas by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices seeking review of the judgment which widened the definition of AGR by including non-telecom revenues, the DoT had in March moved a plea seeking staggered payment over 20 years.

The finished hearing the AGR case on August 24, almost a year after its verdict on the definition of AGR.

The SC had to deliver judgment on three matters related to telecom sector. The first one being on the tenure for staggered payment of AGR dues.





The second was related to the clarification on whether or not has to pay the AGR dues bill of Rcom. This is because Jio is using Rcom's spectrum. The same goes for for using spectrums of Aircel and Videocon.

And three, it will direct banks on whether they can, as creditors, transfer spectrum, which is a national asset, to a new buyer under IBC, without first taking cognizance of the dues of the government. The apex court has left this question for the NCLT to decide,

SC in October 2019 delivered the verdict on the AGR issue for calculating government dues of such as licence fee and spectrum usage charges.