Voda Idea, Sun TV: 7 mid, smallcaps that look attractive on the charts

Vodafone Idea Limited (IDEA): As this counter has managed to conquer the selling pressure in the range of Rs 11 to Rs 13 firmly, the upside remains strong. One can anticipate a rally towards Rs 17 and then Rs 22 looking at daily and weekly charts. A closing basis support stays at Rs 8 from a short-term perspective and Rs 6 from a long-term view.

A major breakout is expected above Rs 15 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Sun TV Network Limited (SUNTV): This stock has been unable to to breach 100- days moving average (DMA), which is around Rs 446 levels. As and when the price approached ...