JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Multicap funds with large AUM may face difficulty in re-shuffling portfolio
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Voda Idea, Sun TV: 7 mid, smallcaps that look attractive on the charts

Selective small and mid-cap are exhibiting buying momentum after the Sebi circular on multi-cap funds

Topics
Sebi | Buzzing stocks | Midcap smallcap stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Idea Limited (IDEA): As this counter has managed to conquer the selling pressure in the range of Rs 11 to Rs 13 firmly, the upside remains strong. One can anticipate a rally towards Rs 17 and then Rs 22 looking at daily and weekly charts. A closing basis support stays at Rs 8 from a short-term perspective and Rs 6 from a long-term view.

A major breakout is expected above Rs 15 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Sun TV Network Limited (SUNTV): This stock has been unable to to breach 100- days moving average (DMA), which is around Rs 446 levels. As and when the price approached ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 09:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU