Vodafone Idea, Britannia: Stocks of MNCs zoom up to 100% in two months

Over the past two months, stocks of multinational companies (MNCs) have outrun the broader by gaining up to 100 per cent. The Nifty MNC index has gained 29 per cent from its March lows, as against 26 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index till Friday. Even on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the fall in the Nifty MNC index at 9.4 per cent is less than the Nifty50 index, which slipped 21.3 per cent during this period.

Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services, Sterlite Technologies, Britannia Industries, Sterlite Technologies, Nestle India, Honeywell Automation, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits and Ambuja Cements from the Nifty MNC index have rallied over 30 per cent. GMM Pfaudler, Bayer Cropsciences and Astrazeneca Pharma India are some of the non-index that have rallied between 60 per cent and 90 per cent during this period.

The outperformance of MNCs has seen 19 such stocks grab a spot in the top 100 list of companies by market capitalisation (market-cap), compared to 14 companies as on January 20, 2020, when the benchmark indices hit their respective all-time high.

“Stocks of MNCs have been driven higher by two key factors – liquidity in the and delisting hope. There have been expectations that some MNCs may look to delist from the Indian bourses, which caught investors’ attention. Companies that have a good pedigree and a sound business model will continue to do well. One needs to evaluate on case-to-case basis and take an investment call accordingly. But broadly, one can stay invested for now,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research.

MNC firms are traditionally known for strong parentage, technological proficiency, and asset-light business models. They are usually well-capitalised, have low debt exposures, and good dividend policies. The Budget 2020 proposed for the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT) in the hands of companies, but it still gets taxed in the hands of recipients or unitholders. The companies which give out rich dividends to consumers and which have substantial foreign shareholding will stand to benefit from the removal of the DDT, analysts said.

“Over the past few years, in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharma categories have risen, as the companies have penetrated the Indian well. Such stocks will continue to do well. On the other hand, those engaged in construction, etc have languished. In uncertain times, like Covid-19, investors tend to stock to safety, better disclosure norms, and stronger where some MNCs score over the homegrown names. That apart, they dole out healthy dividends too,” explains A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

For the financial year ended December 2019, Sanofi India had announced a total dividend of Rs 349 per share, including a one-time special dividend of Rs 243 per share, while Nestle India recommended the final dividend for the year 2019 of Rs 61 per share. (Both companies follow January – December financial year).

For the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) SKF India, too, declared a special dividend of Rs 130 per share, while Bosch recommended a dividend of Rs 105 per share. Honeywell Automation India and Maruti Suzuki India declared a final dividend in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 75 per share. All these stocks are yet to turn ex-dates for their respective dividend.