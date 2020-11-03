JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

US Presidential elections: Wall Street looks for signal from the noise
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Voltas, RBL Bk: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi picks stks in this volatile mkt

The stock of Voltas has provided a fresh breakout from a pennant pattern on the daily chart and has also been trading in a rising channel

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | Markets

Nilesh Jain  |  Mumbai 

The stock of RBL Bank has formed a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart and is on the verge of a breakout from the same
The stock of RBL Bank has formed a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart and is on the verge of a breakout from the same

BUY VOLTAS | TARGET: Rs 755 | STOP LOSS: Rs 700

The stock has provided a fresh breakout from a pennant pattern on the daily chart and has also been trading in a rising channel. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in the buy mode on the weekly as well as daily scales which hint at a further positive momentum in the counter. The stock has also witnessed a build-up of a long position with the addition of approximately 18 per cent open interest.

BUY RBL BANK | TARGET: Rs 190 | STOP LOSS: Rs 172

The stock has formed a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart and is on the verge of a breakout from the same. The momentum indicator RSI has also breached the falling trend line and MACD has provided a fresh buy crossover on the daily chart which hint of further positive momentum in the counter.

BUY COAL INDIA | TARGET: Rs 125 | STOP LOSS: Rs 110

The stock has formed a strong base at around 110 levels. It also surpassed the centerline of the Bollinger band which is called the exponential moving average and now is heading towards the upper end of the band. It also reclaimed its short-term 21-DMA which was placed at 114 levels. The momentum indicators and oscillators have turned positive on the daily chart which hints of a strong pullback in the short term.

===============================
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.