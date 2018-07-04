Was the EPFO ahead of the curve in its preference for passive funds?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s dependence on low-cost passive funds is starting to look smarter every day, as active fund managers struggle to meet benchmark returns. An analysis of data from fund tracker Value Research shows that most funds have failed to beat their benchmarks in both the large-cap and mid-cap space.

Small-cap funds are the only ones where active funds have outperformed. The EPFO's equity allocations have been made to passively managed funds which seek to mimic the benchmark instead of beating it. This means that their returns ...