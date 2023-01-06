JUST IN
SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish
Bears likely to get stronger below 17,960 on the Nifty, says Ravi Nathani
RIL, ONGC: Will windfall tax hike dampen upside in oil-linked stocks?
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
Vinay Rajani recommends to buy HCC, Nava as stocks crossed key resistances
TaMo, Maruti Suzuki: Auto stocks in tight spot amid diverse December sales
Mehul Kothari is bullish on Linde India, Saregama; check why
PSU Bank index rose the most in 2022. Will this trend continue in 2023?
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on Bharat Forge
Metro Brands, Bayer Crop are ready for range breakout, says Mehul Kothari
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Ambuja Cements, IDBI Bank, Voda Idea, VLS Finance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Watch out for these key levels on HDFC Life, ICICI Pru, says Mehul Kothari

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, HDFC Life can jump to Rs 660; while ICICI Prudential Life can rally to Rs 510.

Topics
Market technicals | HDFC Life Insurance | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

BUY

HDFC Life

Buy Near: Rs 600

Target: Rs 660

Stop Loss: Rs 570

HDFC Life has confirmed a range breakout above Rs 600 mark. The breakout resembles a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern. The price action is supported with humongous volumes and the stock has cleared the high of previous quarter.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of Rs 605 - Rs 595 with a stop loss of Rs 570.

BUY

ICICI Prudential Life

Buy Near: Rs 468

Target: Rs 510

Stop Loss: Rs 450

ICICI Prudential Life has been in a corrective mode since past few month. Recently the stock retested the previous support of Rs 440. We are witnessing a triple bottom formation near Rs 430 and hence we expect fresh upside in the stock.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of Rs 470 - Rs 466 with a stop loss of Rs 450.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 07:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.