We remain constructive on mid-and small-caps: Taher Badshah of Invesco MF

Brent crude oil prices hit $75 a barrel mark for the first time in 2019 on fears of tighter sanctions on Iran. TAHER BADSHAH, chief investment officer for equities at Invesco Mutual Fund tells Puneet Wadhwa despite the oil price rise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would still have room to cut rates given current inflation and growth dynamics, and that should allow financial leverage-led earnings growth for the corporate sector.

Edited excerpts: Brent oil prices hit $75 a barrel mark for the first time in 2019. Are the markets factoring the possibility of a higher fiscal deficit due ...