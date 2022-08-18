Weak demand: Syrma SGS Technology IPO subscribed 2.27 times

-
ALSO READ
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Issue subscribed 85% on the second day
Syrma SGS Technology subscribed 37% on the first day of issue
Syrma SGS Technology's Rs 840-crore share sale to open on Friday
Street Signs: Jhunjhunwala stocks in focus, block deals pick up, and more
Should you take a slice of the LIC IPO pie?
-
Syrma SGS Technology maiden share sale garnered a lukewarm response with initial public offering (IPO) garnering less than two times subscription.
The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 71 per cent. Retail and the two categories meant for high networth individuals garnered over three times subscription.
The tepid response to the IPO signals that the sentiment continues to remain weak towards primary share sales, said market experts.
Syrma SGS’ IPO was the first issue to hit the market in nearly three months. Syrma SGS, an electronic systems design and manufacturing firm, had set the price band for its IPO at Rs 209-220 per share.
At the top-end, the company will be valued at Rs 3,877 crore.
Through the IPO, the company is planning to raise Rs 766 crore by issuing fresh shares.
The issue also comprises Rs 74 crore worth of secondary share sale.
“The company has demanded an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 2.5 times (to its FY22 pro forma consolidated sales), which is at premium to the peer average. Thus the issue seems to be fully priced,” Choice Broking had said in its IPO note.
Syrma SGS manufactures high-precision coils used for hard disk drives and USB drives.
It also provides products for the telecom, healthcare and appliances industry.
Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the investment banks handling the share sale.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU