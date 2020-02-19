Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Infosys, Voltas, Cipla, L&TFH

Infosys Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 797.65

Initiation range: Rs 790-795

Target: Rs 825

Stop loss: Rs 778

Infosys has been gradually rebounding for the past three months or so, after a sharp decline from its record high. It has not only filled the downward gap on the daily chart but has also sustained above that zone which indicates that the bulls are back in control. The IT index has recently formed a new record high, adding to the buoyancy. We thus suggest initiating fresh longs as per the recommended levels.

Voltas Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 697.10

Initiation range: Rs 690-695

Target: Rs 725

Stop loss: Rs 677

Voltas has retraced marginally of late, after retesting its record high and tested the support zone of 100-exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart. It looks all set for a surge post-consolidation around that zone for three weeks. The overall chart pattern and positioning of the indicators have further strengthened the buying signal. We advocate accumulating in the mentioned zone.

L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 122.30

Initiation range: Rs 121-123

Target: Rs 132

Stop loss: Rs 118

L&TFH has been trading in a broadening formation(which usually acts as a continuous pattern) after a sharp recovery from the monthly support zone around 80 levels. It’s currently trading in the middle of the range and hovering closer to the support zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of steady recovery thus we advise initiating fresh longs in the given range.

Cipla Limited

Recommendation- Sell February Futures

Last Close: Rs 437.35

Initiation range: Rs 437-440

Target: Rs 415

Stop loss: Rs 450

We’re seeing a mixed trend in pharma space and Cipla is trading with a negative bias. It has made multiple attempts to surpass the resistance zone of 200 EMA on the daily chart but in vain. Further, in continuation of the prevailing downtrend, it has witnessed a fresh breakdown of late from a consolidation range. Traders are advised to create fresh shorts in the mentioned zone.

