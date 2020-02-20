What is Stop-loss and how you can use it to limit losses in trading?

Stop-loss is a technique with which a trader can mitigate or stem their losses, if any. While placing a buy/sell order, the trader can choose a “stop-loss order” with a certain price -- just in case the trade goes against the individual's assessment -- and when the stock price arrives at that certain level, the order gets executed as a market order, thus saving the trader from extensive losses.

Simply put, a stop-loss is designed to limit an investor's loss on a stock. Setting a stop-loss order for 15 per cent below the price at which you bought the stock will limit ...