Wheat farmers prefer pvt stockists, bulk consumers to govt agencies

Private stockists and bulk consumers have emerged as major buyers for wheat this rabi harvesting season, as government agencies seek the receipt of land holding and details of bank accounts before dealing with farmers.

Industry sources said private bulk traders have booked huge warehousing spaces with collateral management companies, amid expectations of a bumper procurement of wheat at around 5 per cent discount to the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,840 a quintal. Despite government agencies offering higher rate of MSP, wheat farmers are preferring to sell their produce to ...