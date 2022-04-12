Wheat procurement so far almost 30% lower than last year, say traders

Wheat procured for the Central pool in the first 11 days of the 2022-23 marketing season that started from April 1 is said to have fallen by almost 30 per cent as compared to the same period last year due to heavy private purchases in main producing states of Madhya Pradesh and UP, trade sources said.

They said that till April 11, around 2.05 million tonnes of wheat had been purchased for the central pool which during the same period last year was 2.89 million tonnes. Madhya Pradesh, which has emerged as one of the main destinations of export this year has purchased around 0.49 ...