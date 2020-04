Who owns what: Portfolio of developers who could bear brunt of lockdown

The 21-day lockdown is expected to reduce residential sales by 10-15% in FY20 and FY21, and hit mall operators’ revenues by 15-20%.



Office property segment is expected to fare better compared with others, though new leasing is expected to come down sharply. Hotels are also expected to see sharp drop in revenues.



Analysts are preferring stocks of companies with annuity assets such as offices in the current scenario, Here is a look at portfolio of major listed property developers.