Why retail, HNI investors may be regretting giving Gland Pharma IPO a miss

-
ALSO READ
Gland Pharma makes decent debut, shares end at 21% premium vs issue price
Gland Pharma IPO: Expensive at a price tag of 30x the FY20 earnings
Gland Pharma makes strong market debut on Friday, stock rises 21%
Pharma shares in focus; Divi's Labs hits new high, Gland Pharma zooms 20%
Gland Pharma's Rs 6,480-crore IPO subscribed 21% a day ahead of close
-
Retail and high-networth individuals (HNIs) would be ruing giving China’s Fosun-promoted Gland Pharma’s initial public offering (IPO) a miss. The shares of the Hyderabad-based firm have gained 40 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 1,500.
On Monday, the stock rose 15 per cent to end at Rs 2,095. At one point, the stock was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit, with only buyers and no sellers in the counter. Some selling, however, emerged later. The stock got listed on Friday and ended the session at Rs 1,820, a gain of 21 per cent over its issue price.
The latest gains were underpinned by positive analyst commentary.
In a note to investors, broking firm Ambit said Gland Pharma lacks branding strength and innovator relationships compared to generic majors. But its execution track record and growth visibility overcomes these deficiencies. The note further said that the company had not received any warning letters from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). In contrast, all generic majors have been red-flagged in their injectable units.
ALSO READ: Negative real rates could drive investors towards high-yield stocks
Ambit has a price target of Rs 2,109 for the stock.
The Rs 6,480-crore IPO of Gland Pharma was one of the biggest by a pharma company in the domestic market. The issue managed to sail through on the back of institutional investor support, even as retail and HNI investors shunned the issue. Analysts had recommended Gland Pharma citing its attractive valuations, healthy growth rates and margins. But the IPO struggled to get through due to concerns, especially among HNI investors about the grey market premium. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium soared.
“Gland Pharma is a niche player, focused on injectables. It has a proven track record of growth and profitability along with a consistent regulatory compliance history. The prospects are bright as it has 267 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings, of which 215 are approved. The pharma sector is in focus and, given its strong fundamentals and promising future, there is a lot of investment interest,” said Hemang Jani, head, equity strategy, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU