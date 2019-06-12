Why the buoyancy in g-Sec markets augurs well for public sector banks

Though the markets are worried about the banks’ inability to fully transmit the rate cuts, the latter is likely to boost earnings of public-sector banks (PSBs) with lower government bond (g-Sec) yields. Rate cuts in the last three consecutive monetary policy meetings and accommodative stance by the Reserve Bank of India in the recent policy announced on June 6 have cheered the g-Sec markets.

Yields on 10-year g-Sec have dropped by 35 basis points since March 2019 levels to 7 per cent currently. Yields are inversely related to bond prices, thus, lower yields indicate improvement in ...