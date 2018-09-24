Why YES Bank, DHFL did not hit lower circuit limits on Friday?

-
Equity market witnessed a roller coaster ride on Friday with stocks across the board falling like a pack of cards. The S&P BSE Sensex saw a jaw-dropping 1,500-point swing, while shares of YES Bank and DHFL, bled a whopping 34 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively in intraday trade before recovering a bit. However, the trend left many of us thinking why these stocks did not hit lower circuit limits, like it happens usually. Also, what are circuit filters/circuit limits, what are its significance and how do they work? Here is a lowdown on everything you need to know about circuit breakers/circuit limits. There is no price band for stocks in F&O segment The reason why YES Bank and DHFL did not hit circuit limits is because they are a part of derivative markets / F&O segment. In case of stocks, the price threshold is known as price bands, which are only available for stocks that are not a part of F&O. Even if the stock has no derivative, but is part of an index which has its own derivative contract, it will not have price bands. "Stocks which are in F&O don't have circuit limits. So, since both YES Bank and DHFL are part of F&O segment, hence they did not hit lower circuits on Friday," said Darpin Shah, AVP at HDFC securities. What are circuit limits/circuit filters? Circuit filters/limits are stipulated price limits of any index/stocks. The term 'circuit limit' is used for indexex, such as S&P Sensex and Nifty50. For individual stocks, the term is known as price band. In essence, a circuit limit/price band is a range provided for each index/stock. It contains an upper limit and a lower circuit limit. The index/stock cannot fall below the lower limit or climb above the upper limit. These limits are based on the previous day's closing price. Circuit limits for stocks and index are different.
The circuit limits for index are decided by Sebi while for stocks, bourses take a call.
Circuit limits of Nifty (Source: NSE)
|Trigger limit
|Trigger time
|Market halt duration
|Pre-open call auction session post market halt
|10%
|Before 1:00 pm.
|45 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|At or after 1:00 pm upto 2.30 pm
|15 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|At or after 2.30 pm
|No halt
|Not applicable
|15%
|Before 1 pm
|1 hour 45 minutes
|15 Minutes
|At or after 1:00 pm before 2:00 pm
|45 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|On or after 2:00 pm
|Remainder of the day
|Not applicable
|20%
|Any time during market hours
|Remainder of the day
|Not applicable
