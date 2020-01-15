JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Ghost of IL&FS continues to haunt IndusInd Bank; stock falls 3.85%
Business Standard

Will mkt open for a Saturday Budget? Stock exchanges are awaiting Sebi nod

In the last such instance in 2015, the stock markets were kept open for regular trading hours - which is from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister,
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Stock exchanges are awaiting a final nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on whether to keep the markets open on Budget day. This year, the Budget will be presented on February 1, which is a Saturday.

In the last such instance in 2015, the stock markets were kept open for regular trading hours — which is from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Typically, frantic trading is witnessed on Budget day as investors price in a slew of announcements made by the Finance Minister.

People in the know said the bourses and Sebi are in talks as to whether the markets should be kept open for regular hours or whether there should be a truncated session.

First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 00:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU