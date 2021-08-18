Windlas Biotech hits new low since listing; falls 16% against issue price

-
ALSO READ
Windlas Biotech off to a weak start, lists at 5% discount to issue price
Stocks to watch: Devyani Int'l, Windlas, Krsnaa, Exxaro Tiles, Voda Idea
IPO conundrum: Massive subscription, weak returns; what's behind the trend?
After 100% gain since Nov, can the rally in Gland Pharma stock continue?
Rossari Biotech shares surge 9%, hit highest level since listing
-
Shares of Windlas Biotech (WBL) extended their decline and were trading lower for the third straight day since listing. In the intra-day trade on Wednesday, the shares dropped 4 per cent at Rs 385.50 on the BSE, and are down 16 per cent from its issue price of Rs 460 per share. The stock of the pharmaceutical company had debuted on Monday, August 16, 2021.
The company had raised Rs 402 crore through initial public offer (IPO) and proposed to utilize the funds to purchase equipment required for the capacity expansion of its existing facility at Dehradun Plant IV. The company will use net proceeds of the issue to finance incremental working capital requirements and to repay/prepay the company's borrowings.
WBL is a leading Contract Development Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) with a focus on the chronic therapeutic category. With more than two decades of experience in manufacturing both, solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms, WBL provides a comprehensive range of CDMO services including product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products.
Analyst at Religare Broking believe the company is well placed to grab the opportunity arising from the industry given its strong product portfolio, relationship with its customers, R&D capabilities and efficient & quality compliant manufacturing facilities.
"On the financial front, the company’s performance has been steady. We have a positive view on the company from the long term perspective. The key risks are, the company operates in a highly competitive market and it requires a significant amount of working capital," the brokerage firm said.
That said, WBL's financial track record has been very weak, even though it is trying to revamp its business which is a long drawn process.
Thus one can find much better options among the listed players, opines Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU