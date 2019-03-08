Wipro share price falls 5% to Rs 256 after block deals

Shares of fell 5 per cent to Rs 256 in intra-day trade on the in after huge were executed on the counter.

Till 11:22 am, a combined 57.86 million equity shares, representing 1.3 per cent equity, of had changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and

The name of the buyer and sellers could not be ascertained immediately.

According to media reports, the Azim Premji Trust, part of the promoter group that owns 74.3 per cent in the software services provider, plans to sell a minimum of 0.29 per cent, or 17.8 million shares through

As of December 31, 2018, held 618 million or 13.67 per cent stake in Wipro, the shareholding pattern data shows.

With today’s fall, Wipro's stock has been down 7.6 per cent in past two trading days after the stock turned ex-date of bonus shares on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The board of directors of Wipro, at their meeting held on January 18, had recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3 (one equity share for every three equity shares held). The company fixed March 7, 2019, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares.

hit a multi-year high of Rs 297 on February 25, in intra-day trade, and had outperformed the market by surging 46 per cent in past nine months. In comparison, the S&P was up 3 per cent during the same period.