JUST IN
Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
This rail-related stock has zoomed 107% in 5 months; hits 15-year high
Sugar shares trade higher in a weak market; Shree Renuka hits 11-year high
TCS needs to breakout over Rs 3,150-level for fresh rally, chart says
India Cements to sell Springway Mining to JSW Cement; stock slips 6%
TCS slips over 2% even as Q2FY23 results beat Street estimates
TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain
Infosys gains nearly 1% as board to consider share buyback on Thursday
MARKET: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty below 17,150; Tata Steel, IndusInd crack
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%

Wipro Q2 results preview: Its margins will likely be weak over the last year, but may improve on a quarterly basis by 20-30 basis points (bps) to 15.3 per cent

Topics
Wipro | Wipro results | Q2 results

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

IT services major Wipro is set to release its July-September quarter (Q2FY23) earnings on Wednesday, October 12.

Brokerages estimate the company to post a revenue growth of 15-17 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to around Rs 22,612 crore on the back of large deal wins during the quarter such as the acquisitions of consulting firms Rizing and Convergence.

Profit, on the other hand, is expected to decline by as much as 6.5 per cent from last year. But, it will likely increase in the range of 7-13 per cent sequentially to around Rs 2,825 crore, as per the average of six estimates compiled by Business Standard.

Similarly, margins will likely be weak over the last year, but may improve on a quarterly basis by 20-30 basis points (bps) to 15.3 per cent as operating leverage and pricing may offset wage hike, and travel costs pressures, analysts said.

Key monitorables: December quarter (Q3) guidance, hiring plans, demand impact if any, especially in Europe, commentary on the large deal wins, outlook on verticals, attrition trends, and variable payout update

Here’s an overview of what brokerages expect from Wipro:

Jefferies: The company’s growth will be aided by a 100 bps inorganic contribution from Rizing and Convergence acquisitions. Wipro is likely to deliver a 4 per cent QoQ constant currency (CC) revenue growth. Its margins may expand by 20 bps QoQ with the impact of wage hikes (that came into effect from Sept 1), supply-side pressure and higher travel costs to be offset by pyramiding, operating leverage and some pricing benefit.

Nomura: Revenue growth is assumed to be at the mid-point of Q1 (3-5 per cent) guidance. which translates into a 5.5 CC quarterly growth. The management had indicated that margins bottomed out in Q1, and while some margin gains are expected to have been reinvested in talent retention in Q2, firm-wide wage hikes remain due in the December quarter, giving margins room to expand this quarter.

PhilipCapital: The company’s IT services constant currency (CC) revenues are expected to grow 4 per cent in line with its guided range of 3-5 per cent on large deal ramp-ups. Margins are likely to increase modestly by 20 bps QoQ. Wipro may guide for 1-3 per cent QoQ CC growth for the December quarter.

Kotak Institutional Equities: We forecast CC revenue growth of 4 per cent to be led by a 130 bps contribution from the Rizing acquisition. We expect a modest 30 bps increase in EBIT led by aggressive compensation control and increase in utilization rates.

IDBI Capital: The company is estimated to report a quarterly topline growth of 5 per cent in CC terms. However, cross currency impact of 110 bps will lead to a 4 per cent QoQ growth (includes inorganic growth of 1 per cent). Wipro may guide for a 0-2 per cent growth rate for Q3FY23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.