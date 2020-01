Wipro on Tuesday posted a 2.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,455.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Sequentially, the numbers slipped 3.79 per cent. In the year-ago period, the company had registered profit of Rs 2,510.4 crore.

Revenue for the company stood at Rs 15,470.5 crore, up 2.73 per cent YoY at Rs 15,059.5 crore. The company also announced dividend of Re 1 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each. January 27 has been fixed as the Record Date for the same. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 4, 2020.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 15,543.2 crore, up 2.59 per cent on YoY basis. On QoQ basis, numbers grew 2.3 per cent.