With steady loan growth, rich valuation RBL's biz model mirrors HDFC Bank

When RBL Bank (RBL) was listed close to three years ago, investors had said that it stood a good chance to become the next HDFC Bank-like franchise. A look at some data points throws up some interesting facts.

For instance, RBL has maintained a quarterly loan growth rate of 30-35 per cent consistently for nine quarters, a trend that reminds investors of HDFC Bank’s consistent growth. The January-March quarter (Q4) will be the fourth in which net interest margin (NIM or profitability) has been upwards of 4 per cent — another striking similarity between the two ...