Women investors have Rs 4.5 trillion of mutual fund AUM, says CAMS

A new study by CAMS shows that are showing an increasing preference for investing in (MFs).

According to the report, ' Power in Mutual Funds', released by the registrar and transfer agent (RTA), there are 5.9 million having 14 million folios and assets under management of Rs 4.5 trillion.

Tracking the gross inflows made by women during 2021, the report indicates Rs 25,000 crore was made through (SIPs) and Rs 1.6 trillion via lumpsum purchases.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, CAMS, said “Financial independence and increasing awareness about financial assets led to wealth creation is narrowing the gender divide in the traditionally male-dominated investment space. The trend is not restricted to top tier cities, which is another indicator of changing behaviour of women towards personal wealth management. Millennial women making up 30 per cent of the base is another positive indication as they have another 30 years of investing ahead of them.”

Like every other investor, the preference of women is largely towards equity funds. 76 per cent of women invest in equity and only 6 per cent in non-equity and 18 per cent in both the categories.

The report is based on CAMS serviced assets under management (AUM) of Rs 26.5 trillion and 22 million representing about 70 per cent of the industry’s AUMs and investor base.