Wonderla Holidays zooms 26% in two days on reopening of Bangalore resort

Shares of Wonderla Holidays surged 20 per cent to Rs 269.90 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday, rallying 26 per cent in two days after reopening of Wonderla Resort in Bangalore from Monday, July 5, 2021, with 50 per cent capacity.
The stock price of Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest Amusement park chain, surpassed its previous high of Rs 234.50 touched on March 10, 2021. At 12:56 pm, it was trading 18 per cent higher at Rs 266 on the back of a 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 3.8 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE at the time of writing this report.
On July 2, 2021, Wonderla Holidays in a press release had said Wonderla Resort in Bangalore is all set to reopen its business from 5th July 2021, with a 50 per cent capacity as a crowd control measure. Keeping in mind the ongoing situation, Wonderla continues to follow all the safety and precautionary measures like well-sanitized rooms and limited but sufficient facilities, adhering to the government guidelines, the company said.
The company further said celebrating the much-awaited reopening of Wonderla Resorts, Wonderla Holidays has extended an offer costing Rs 4999 + GST for two pax for one night, including breakfast and dinner. The Wonderla Amusement Park is to remain closed until further notice from the Karnataka government.
For the January-March quarter (Q4FY21), the company had posted a loss of Rs 4.87 crore as against a profit after tax of Rs 1.56 crore in Q4FY20. For the entire financial year 2020-21 (FY21), it had posted a loss of Rs 4.93 crore, as against profit after tax of Rs 64.78 crore during the corresponding period of the last financial year.
