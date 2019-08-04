Worst post-Budget one-month performance in 18 years for stock markets

The stock markets have logged their worst post-Budget one-month performance since 2001. The benchmark Nifty has declined 7 per cent since July 5, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget.

The fall in the market has been triggered by a bunch of Budget proposals, such as the increase in tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the introduction of 20 per cent tax on share buybacks, and the move to increase free float in all listed companies by 10 per cent to 65 per cent. Moreover, the government’s focus on fiscal prudence over ...