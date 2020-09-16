Wound-up schemes: ED seeks details from Sebi in Franklin Templeton case

Trouble is mounting for Franklin Templeton, as its dealings in six wound-up mutual fund schemes have come under Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner.

Sources said the federal agency has sought details of the case from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). It is already examining Franklin Templeton’s investment strategy, code of conduct, redemptions before announcing the closure of schemes and role of board members as well as trustees while handling risk. “A letter has come from the directorate seeking case details, development in the matter along with ...