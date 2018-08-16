WPIL, Roto Pumps zoom 20% on robust Q1 result

-
-
WPIL has zoomed of 20% at Rs 873, also its 52-week high on the BSE, after the company reported a more than four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 242 million in June quarter (Q1FY19).
It had a profit of Rs 53 million in the same quarter last fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 476 million in the entire previous financial year 2017-18.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased by 88% at Rs 1,425 million against Rs 758 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
WPIL engaged in engineering, manufacturing, installation, and servicing of pumps of various sizes.
The trading volumes on the counter surged multiple-fold with 132,000 equity shares changed hands till 10:20 am; against an average 12,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 42,117 shares, the exchange data shows.
Roto Pumps too surged 20% at Rs 108 on the BSE after the company reported a more than 20-fold jump in net profit at Rs 44 million in Q1FY19. It had a profit of Rs 3.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company is engaged in pumps & spare business.
Revenue from operations grew 44% at Rs 271 million against Rs 189 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
