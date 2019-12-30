Year in Review: Market ends on high, thanks to tax cut, US-China trade deal

The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — are ending 2019 on a strong footing, with the two gaining 15 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively, even as the domestic economy is slowing down. Both Sensex and Nifty touched their all-time highs of 41,810 points and 12,294 points, on an intra-day basis on December 20.

According to market participants, the corporation tax cut in September, along with signs of a thaw in the US-China trade stand-off, pumped up the markets in the second half of the year. It was a highly-volatile year, though, with traders caught at the receiving end ...