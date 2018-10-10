YES Bank, DHFL, Goa Carbon, Philips Carbon gain over 40% from 52-week lows

Shares of YES Bank, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Goa Carbon, Black and Infibeam Avenues have rallied more than 40% from their respective 52-week lows.

was up 5% to Rs 237 in intra-day trade, extending its past two days 9% gain on the BSE, after the board of private sector lender inducted TS Vijayan, former chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and OP Bhatt, former CMD of State Bank of India (SBI), as external experts in the committee. The stock rallied 43% from its 52-week low of Rs 166 touched on September 28, 2018.

on Friday, October 5 said it has invited proposals from global leadership advisory firms and will finalise the company in the committee’s first meeting, which is scheduled to be held on October 11.

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, two warring promoter families of are believed to be in talks to settle their differences and a meeting of representatives from both sides is likely on Wednesday.

YES Bank had fallen 59% from its all-time high level of Rs 404 on August 20, 2018, within a span of less than one month, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curtailed the term of lender's founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to look for his replacement by January 2019.

surged 20% to Rs 291, extending its previous day’s 8% gain after a media report suggested that the State Bank of India’s (SBI) loan portfolio buys will provide liquidity to NBFCs. The stock rallied 48% from its 52-week low of Rs 196 touched on Tuesday, October 9. It tanked 72% from its record high of Rs 690 on September 3, due to liquidity crunch triggered by a series of debt repayment defaults by financial conglomerate IL&FS and its subsidiaries.

soared 19% to Rs 659, zooming 65% from its yesterday’s 52-week low price of Rs 400 on the BSE. Black up 16% to Rs 221, surging 41% from its 52-week low value of Rs 157 touched on Monday, October 8.