YES Bank hits over 5-year low; down 38% in one month

Shares of continued to reel under pressure, slipping 4 per cent to hit an over five-year low of Rs 95 on the BSE. The stock of private sector lender was trading at its lowest level since May 9, 2014.

The stock took the beating after global agencies like UBS and Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the bank’s ratings. In the past month, YES Bank's market price has tanked 38 per cent, as investors’ sentiment eroded due to the bank’s exposure to debt-laden companies. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent during the same period.

“The review for downgrade takes into account our expectation that the ongoing liquidity pressures on Indian finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of YES Bank, given the bank's sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector,” Moody's rating agency said in rating rational on June 11, 2019.

The ratings agency cited the private lender's classification of about Rs 10,000 crore of its exposures, representing 4.1 per cent of its total loans, under the watchlist which could translate into non-performing loans over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, UBS expects more asset-quality pressure on than consensus, given the bank’s higher exposure to stressed corporates and lower recognition of these loans as gross non-performing loans. The brokerage firm has ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with price target of Rs 90 per share.

“The bank’s credit growth might get affected as 'repair' work would involve significant rise in credit cost and could worsen given lack of equity capital. Positive stock trigger would be fresh capital infusion from private equity (PE) funds, which would instill confidence in new management,” analysts at Elara Capital said in company update.

At 02:43 pm, was trading 3 per cent lower at Rs 96 on the BSE, against 0.26 per cent rise in the Sensex. A combined 93 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.