YES Bank, Jet Airways and ADAG stocks may hog the limelight today

RBI board meeting, GST Council meet, US-China trade talks, crude oil prices, movement of rupee against the US dollar and the last leg of corporate earnings are among the major events that market may take cues from this week.

At 08:44 am, futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 23 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 10,777.50.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: The lender, which faces regulatory action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for selective disclosures of the confidential risk-assessment report (RAR), may now face probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) because the bank’s revelation led to heavy buying in the stock on Thursday.

Jet Airways: The airline is likely to receive fund infusion worth over Rs 3,000 crore post debt-rejig and investments by Etihad Airways as well as National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), according to reports.

ADAG Group stocks: The lenders to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group have agreed not to sell pledged shares in the group till September.

Vodafone-Idea: Vodafone Idea is likely to mop up about Rs 20,000 crore from its proposed stake sale in mobile tower firm Indus Tower and monetisation of optical fibre assets, Business Standard reported citing sources.



DHFL: Private equity firms Baring, Bain and Hero Fincorp are in talks to buy a 10 per cent stake in Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL), according to a report by The Economic Times.

Bharti Airtel: The telcom company is looking at a multi-vendor approach to manage its information technology (IT) infrastructure, apart from insourcing part of its technology operations. Its outsourcing contract with IBM worth around $1 billion comes up for renewal this year.

Indian Oil Corp: The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Environment Ministry has given "green signal" to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for setting up a grass root petroleum storage and distribution terminal in Telangana.

Wipro: regulator Sebi on Friday granted certain exemptions to Wipro from the buyback norms in case of the IT firm's proposed share repurchase programme, according to an order by the watchdog.