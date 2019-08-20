YES Bank stocks remain under pressure as CG power fraud stumps investors

After raising fresh equity worth Rs 1,930 crore through a qualified institutional placement or QIP last week, a move that was expected to ease some of the investor concerns, the stock of YES Bank remains under pressure.

In the last two trading sessions, the stock has shed over 10 per cent with the latest worry stemming from a disclosure regarding irregularities and unauthorised transactions at CG Power and Industrial Solution, a listed company in which YES Bank holds 12.8 per cent stake. Including the decline of 20 per cent on Tuesday, the stock of CG Power is down by about half in the ...