Yes Bank surges 16% on heavy volumes, hits 6-week high

Shares of rallied 16 per cent to Rs 12.87, hitting a six-week high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes. The stock of the private sector lender was quoting at its highest level since August 2, 2021.

At 01:13 pm, the stock was up 11 per cent at Rs 12.32 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 58,285 points. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled, with a combined 585.57 million equity shares of having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

In the past three trading days, the stock price of has appreciated by 18 per cent after the rating agency ICRA on September 9, affirmed private lender’s various instruments with a stable outlook. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.51 on August 23, 2021.

Earlier, on August 31, India Ratings had affirmed Yes Bank’s long term issuer rating at “BBB” reflecting adequate capital levels to withstand expected stress on book and improving deposit profile.

The outlook is stable.