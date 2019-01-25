Zee Entertainment in a free fall, sinks 25% on promoter stake sale buzz

of Enterprises plunged as much as 24.90 per cent to Rs 326 apiece in the intra-day trade on Friday on reports of

According to reports, the company is in talks with firms including Sony Pictures to sell half of their holding in the entity. It is learned that ZEE promoter Subhash Chandra, who is also chairman of the company, had discussions on the proposed stake sale in the UK and the US. “Chandra has had extensive meetings and discussions to sell half of his holding in ZEE. There are three final players in the ring,” reported The Economic Times citing sources.

A Business Standard report dated January 23 reported the media company was planning to ramp up presence in the over-the-top (OTT) service in the global arena in FY20. Present in multiple countries (except the USA), the platform had a soft launch back in October 2018, opening the platform to global audiences. The initial focus for the company is to strengthen the pre­sence of ZEE5 in Pakistan and Bangladesh, before taking it to other READ MORE



Following this, subsidiary companies Dish TV and Zee Media also took a beating in the trade. At 02:25 pm, of Dish TV were trading 17 per cent lower at Rs 27.80 apiece on while those of Zee Media were down 4.53 per cent at Rs 23.20.