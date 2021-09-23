JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nearly 28% urban Indians plan to buy gold this Diwali, says report
Business Standard

ZEE Entertainment rally rubs off on other media stocks

The Nifty Media index jumped 13.57 per cent on Wednesday, as compared to a 0.087 per cent fall in the Nifty50

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Sony Pictures | Indian stock markets

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

stock, market, shares, investment, investors, trading, sensex, growth, technology

Shares of media companies, including broadcasting & cable TV operators, rallied at the bourses by up to 31 per cent after the board of directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEEL.

The Nifty Media index jumped 13.57 per cent on Wednesday, as compared to a 0.087 per cent fall in the Nifty50.

While ZEEL zoomed 31.86 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ~337.10 at the BSE, shares of its sister companies were in the green. This rubbed off on other media stocks, too, with the likes of NDTV, TV18 Broadcast, and Balaji Telefilms gaining 10 per cent, 6.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively.

The shares of NDTV were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit band for the third straight day, at ~96.4, amid rumour of a buyout by Adani Group. The stock is trading at its 52-week high level and rallied 33 per cent in past three trading days. This despite the founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, stating that they are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or divestment of their stake in NDTV.

ZEE Entertainment rally rubs off on other media stocks

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 23 2021. 01:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.