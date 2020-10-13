JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Vedanta: An interesting play if you have an appetite for risk, charts say
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment trades lower for fifth straight day, falls 15% in a week

The development is a negative for ZEE on the sentimental as well as corporate governance front, ICICI Securities said

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

investor, investment, markets, stocks, shares
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) continued to remain under pressure at the bourses and slipped 3 per cent to Rs 184 on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock has now fallen 8.5 per cent in the past two trading days, after media reports indicated that Siti Networks has defaulted on loan amount of Rs 400 crore against which ZEE has given corporate guarantee of Rs 116 crore.

The broadcasting & cable TV operator's stock was trading lower for the fifth straight day. In the past week, it has slipped 15 per cent, as compared to 4.7 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

“The company is more than 30 days behind payment of principal and interest amount of Rs 404 crore”, Siti Networks informed exchanges on October 7. The Company is in discussions with its bankers for restructuring of its debt obligations, it said.

“Given that legality of corporate guarantee provided by Zee, we believe Zee will have to honour the agreement and provide partial default amount. This is negative on the sentimental as well as corporate governance front,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, on August 7, rating agency Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited ('Brickwork') had downgraded the rating of the company’s 6 per cent Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares & the Issuer rating. The downgrade in the rating factors decline in profitability and margins for the year ended FY20, reported loss at the operating and net level for Q4FY20 and weakening credit profile, ZEE said in a exchange filing.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.