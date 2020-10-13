Zee Entertainment trades lower for fifth straight day, falls 15% in a week

-
ALSO READ
Here's what may trigger re-rating of ZEEL stk post 94% YoY dip in Q1 profit
Zee Entertainment expects advertising growth to bounce back in Q3
Zee Entertainment rises on brokerage upgrades, ad and viewership growth
Zee Entertainment soars 14% as FPI picks stake; gains 34% in two days
How immersive cultural research is helping Zee with viewership share
-
The broadcasting & cable TV operator's stock was trading lower for the fifth straight day. In the past week, it has slipped 15 per cent, as compared to 4.7 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
“The company is more than 30 days behind payment of principal and interest amount of Rs 404 crore”, Siti Networks informed exchanges on October 7. The Company is in discussions with its bankers for restructuring of its debt obligations, it said.
“Given that legality of corporate guarantee provided by Zee, we believe Zee will have to honour the agreement and provide partial default amount. This is negative on the sentimental as well as corporate governance front,” ICICI Securities said in a note.
Meanwhile, on August 7, rating agency Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited ('Brickwork') had downgraded the rating of the company’s 6 per cent Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares & the Issuer rating. The downgrade in the rating factors decline in profitability and margins for the year ended FY20, reported loss at the operating and net level for Q4FY20 and weakening credit profile, ZEE said in a exchange filing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU