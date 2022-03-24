Zee surges 15% as Invesco withdraws EGM notice for Punit Goenka's removal

-
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) surged 15 per cent to Rs 294.45 on the BSE in Thursday’s trade at 09:30 am; after the company's largest shareholder, Invesco, decided to withdraw its EGM requisition notice, which sought removal of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Punit Goenka from the board of ZEE.
A combined 2.5 million equity shares changed hands at the counter and there were pending buy orders for 6.9 million shares on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this update. The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 378.60 on December 15, 2021.
Invesco Developing Markets Fund, which owns 18 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment, has backed the Zee merger with Sony and has decided not to pursue litigation against Zee. READ MORE
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday had allowed an appeal filed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund, the largest shareholder of Zee, against a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding an EGM to remove Zee's CEO Punit Goenka.
In September 2021, Invesco had put out a requisition to the Zee Board of Directors to hold an EGM on the grounds that it felt the company was not running as smoothly as desired.
The firm sought to remove three directors from the Zee's Board, including MD & CEO Punit Goenka. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
