ZEE5 launch, ad growth key triggers for Zee Entertainment, stock falls

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) stock has dropped about 12 per cent in the past three months. Profitability and cash flow worries, amid higher investments, and lack of clarity on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) tariff orders weighed on the stock.

However, this correction offers favourable risk-reward, given the strong outlook. Growth, going ahead, will be led by a revival in advertising spends by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and the launch of ZEE5, its over-the-top (OTT) application. Backed by a 22.3 per cent domestic advertising ...