Zinc, aluminium at multi-year lows as coronavirus devastates commodities

The global equity sell-off has created mayhem in commodity as well, with prices of major global commodities tanking between 1-3 per cent on Friday. The sharp fall is largely seen as an outcome of the unabated and rapid spread of across the world, which pushed the global economy into uncertainty. The decline was sharper in India, with a near one per cent depreciation of the rupee, which closed a 72.17 to the dollar today.

All base metals on the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) reported a decline of up to 1.7 per cent, while energy, including crude oil and natural gas, slumped by up to 1.2 per cent.

What's more, the global economic stimulus that started with Japan and China is set to support declining trends in interest rates. This could weaken the demand for base metals and energy, and enhance bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

“Commodity prices declined sharply on Friday due to global economic uncertainty following reports of new cases of coming from outside China. While China has already made efforts to contain the virus, its spread to other countries has had the trading class worried. Until the virus is contained, recovery in global commodities looks difficult,” said Priyanka Jhaveri, Assistant Vice President, Kotak Securities.

Crude oil led the steep decline in global commodity prices on Friday, as trading with countries that reported increasing number of virus patients was either suspended or muted.

On the benchmark Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), May crude futures shed 3.06 per cent to trade at Rs 3,291 a barrel late afternoon on Friday, from the previous close of Rs 3,395 a barrel. In the international markets, crude lost 1.2 per cent to $50.20 a barrel. WTI oil is around $45.

Base metals on the LME hit multi-year lows with three-month forward contracts plunging by 0.8 per cent to trade at $1,676 a tonne, the lowest since 2016. Similarly, three-month prices shed 2.1 per cent to $1,970.50 a tonne, the lowest since June 2016. Corresponding nickel prices fell by 1.5 pre cent to trade at $12,185 a tonne, while copper slipped by 1.1 per cent to $5,552 a tonne on Friday. Lead was down 0.8 per cent at $1,795 a tonne in early Friday trade in London.

“Base metals have witnessed yet another bloodbath as fear regarding has send shock waves from equities to bullion, from energy to MCX plunged as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to derail sales of almost every product in which it is used -- from cars and washing machines to zippers and highway crash-barriers,” said Naveen Mathur, Director (commodities and currencies), Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers Ltd.

Meanwhile, in a major setback to global trade, many countries have issued restricted travel to nations with virus-infected patients. A number of Chinese markets, including Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, have introduced a lockdown of shops and factories. Analysts expect the impact to be severe in the January-March quarter and beyond in case virus containment takes longer.

Gold prices, meanwhile, fell marginally by 0.2 per cent to close at Rs 42,354 per 10g on Friday, from Rs 42,442 on Thursday. Silver ended with a decline of 3.22 per cent at Rs 45,515 a kg on Friday as compared to Rs 47,030 a kg the previous day.

Meanwhile, analysts feel the may be forced to cut interest rates to support the economy. China has already cut rates and banks have made changes in lending norms to provide some cushion. However, none of the measures seem to work in favour of the market. Hence, the sentiment is bearish in the metal pack for coming week, said Mathur.