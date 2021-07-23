Zomato ends 66% higher against issue price; m-cap crosses Rs 1-trn mark

Food delivery giant made a stellar debut on the bourses with its shares ending at Rs 125.85, a 66 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 76 per share on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock ended at Rs 125.30, the exchange data shows.

The stock of had opened at Rs 116 on the NSE, 53 per cent higher than its issue price. Post listing, the stock rallied up to 20 per cent from its opening level at Rs 138.90, up 83 per cent compared to its issue price on the NSE.

Meanwhile on the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 115, a 51 per cent jump over its issue price. It touched a high of Rs 138 and a low of Rs 114 in the intra-day trade today. The counter saw a huge trading volume, with nearly 740 million equity shares changing hands cumulatively on the NSE and BSE during the day.

A strong listing saw Zomato’s market capitalisation (market-cap) cross the Rs 1-trillion mark at Rs 1.08 trillion in intra-day trade. The company entered into top 50 most valuable companies on the BSE. With Rs 98,732 crore market-cap, stood at 49th position in market-cap rankings on the BSE at the end of the day.

Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO), the first by an Indian unicorn, had received a strong response from investors and generated bids worth Rs 2 trillion as it was subscribed over 38 times last week. The issue price was set at Rs 72-76 apiece. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity of as much as Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India).

Nearly three-fourths of the bids came from institutional investors, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion garnering 52 times subscription. The high net-worth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed nearly 33 times, and the retail portion by over seven times.

As per initial schedule, Zomato’s listing was to take place on July 27. However, investment banks managed to complete the share allotment and listing formalities ahead of the deadline. Under the Sebi framework, the timeline between IPO closing and listing has to be six working days. Zomato’s IPO had closed on July 16.

The issue proceeds will be used for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives. After the IPO, Zomato will have cash of around Rs 15,000 crore on its balance sheet, which the company says will give it a long runaway to pursue growth.

Given the lack of profitability track record and uncertainty around when the company would turn profitability, some investors had given Zomato's IPO a miss. Most brokerages, however, had recommended their clients to subscribe to the IPO.

The company’s campaigns, community and content has created a strong consumer brand in India. In FY21, 68 per cent of their new customers were acquired organically and not through any paid advertisements. The company will continue to invest in their branding activities to increase their brand awareness and leverage its current capabilities into expanding other related businesses like grocery, fitness and nutraceutical segment.

Zomato is yet to turn profitable. However, this new-age digital platform offers strong growth potential, which at present is evolving on the back of favourable macroeconomics, changing demographic profile, rising adoption of tech infrastructure, ICICI Securities had said in IPO note.

Zomato has a history of net losses and it anticipates increased expenses in the future. The company may not be able to sustain its historical growth rates, and its historical performance may not be indicative of its future growth or financial results, are among key concerns according to HDFC Securities.

The COVID-19 pandemic, or a similar public health threat, has had an impact and could further impact the business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations. If the Company fails to retain its existing restaurant partners, customers or delivery partners or fail to add new restaurant partners, delivery partners or customers to its portfolio in a cost-effective manner, its business may be adversely affected, the brokerage firm said in IPO note.

If Zomato fails to retain its existing restaurant partners, customers or delivery partners or fail to add new restaurant partners, delivery partners or customers to our portfolio in a cost-effective manner, its business may be adversely affected, it said.