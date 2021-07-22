Zomato IPO share allotment finalised: How to check your application status

Food delivery giant has finalised the initial public offering (IPO) share allotment on Thursday. The tech unicorn is all set to list on the exchanges (BSE and NSE) tomorrow (July 23), ahead of its scheduled July 27 listing, Economic Times reported on Thursday.

Earlier than scheduled listing indicates that those who didn't get the allotment might have been refunded and the shares were credited to eligible investors' demat account.

Investors can check their application status through BSE Website. Investors have to select the equity category. In the next field, the issue name will be Limited. Enter the application number, followed by PAN number and click on the search button to know application status.

Zomato’s IPO, the first by an Indian unicorn, generated bids worth Rs 2 trillion as it was subscribed more than 38 times last week. The issue price was set at Rs 72-76 apiece. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity of as much as Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India).

The company, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO.

In the grey market, which is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, shares are available at a premium of Rs 23, up Rs 2 from its GMP of Rs 21 yesterday. On July 14, the premium was at Rs 10, indicating a massive surge in premium in the run up to IPO and post the issue.