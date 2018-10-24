Zydus Wellness rises 5% on buying Kraft Heinz's India portfolio

Shares of climbed as much as 5 per cent to Rs 1,319.35 per share in intra-day trade on the (NSE) after reports suggested that Co agreed to sell a portfolio of businesses, including children’s milk drink Complan, to for around Rs 45-46 billion.

An announcement is likely as soon as this week, according to the report. Click here to read the report

At 10:06 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,287.80, up 2.54 per cent from the previous close. A total of 12,672 shares exchanged hands on the counter.

is the personal care arm of drugmaker It has been in talks with for the Indian assets, which include brands Complan, and Nycil, for sometime now.

Zydus was not open to inheriting the tax liabilities of the Italian holding company that houses the Indian business of It only wanted to acquire the Indian assets. A source confirmed that Kraft agreed to its condition and Zydus would not absorb the tax liabilities.

Zydus is looking to raise private equity funding to cover about half of the purchase price, one of the people said.

Beverage maker Coca-Cola, too, was keen for the assets and was open to absorb the tax liabilities of the Italian holding company. Tata Group, India's biggest conglomerate, and consumer-goods manufacturer Dabur were also among suitors for the Kraft Heinz businesses, people familiar with the matter had said in August.

