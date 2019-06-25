Andhra: Seven Maoists give up arms, police arrest four

-
Six members of CPI (Maoist), including a squad member, surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) anti-Naxal operations B Krishna Rao here on Tuesday.
While seven ultras surrendered before Rao, four others were arrested by police.
All arrested Naxals have been sent to remand.
Rao said that ultras were involved in criminal cases. Those who have surrendered will be given compensation.
