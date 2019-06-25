JUST IN
Business Standard

Andhra: Seven Maoists give up arms, police arrest four

ANI  |  General News 

Six members of CPI (Maoist), including a squad member, surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) anti-Naxal operations B Krishna Rao here on Tuesday.

While seven ultras surrendered before Rao, four others were arrested by police.

All arrested Naxals have been sent to remand.

Rao said that ultras were involved in criminal cases. Those who have surrendered will be given compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 23:24 IST

