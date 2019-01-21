Cars are most inefficient, polluting, says Bajaj Auto chief

Nagaor (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested Mohammad Hussain Molani, belonging to Mumbai attack mastermind (FIF), in a terror funding case.

According to a Look Out Circular issued by the NIA, Molani alias Babloo had been hiding in for a long time and was detained upon his arrival at the on Monday.

He was produced before the special here, which sent him to 9-day NIA custody.

The 43-year-old is Molani is a resident Gulzarpura, and was in close contact with foreign-based financers of FIF.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the terror funding case. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)