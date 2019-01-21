Cars are most inefficient, polluting, says Bajaj Auto chief

JUST IN
Nagaor (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested Mohammad Hussain Molani, belonging to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), in a terror funding case.

According to a Look Out Circular issued by the NIA, Molani alias Babloo had been hiding in Dubai for a long time and was detained upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport on Monday.

He was produced before the special NIA Court here, which sent him to 9-day NIA custody.

The 43-year-old is Molani is a resident Gulzarpura, Rajasthan and was in close contact with foreign-based financers of FIF.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the terror funding case. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:15 IST

