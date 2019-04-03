Hearing difficulty might keep older patients away from health care routine

Patients who are 65 years and above in age, with hearing difficulties, have lower involvement in their care routine, according to a study published in the 'Journal of the American Society'.

"Poor hearing puts patients at risk for poor outcomes. For example, people with may be unable to understand their doctor when she explains medication changes," said Dr

The study done on 13,490 adults of 65 years and above in age analysed 'patient activation', or the knowledge, skills and the confidence that enables them to actively follow their care routine.

The results of 'no trouble' hearing were compared with those reporting 'some trouble' hearing. The latter had 42 per cent higher risk of low 'patient activation'.

While some people who complained of a 'lot of trouble' hearing, had a 70 per cent higher risk.

The authors of the study noted that if clinicians stay aware of the hearing troubles, their use of simple steps to enhance communication could be a positive step towards the patient's participation in their care.

"Attending to could pay off in greater patient involvement in care and better health," Dr said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)