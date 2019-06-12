Indore Mayor stops singing of national anthem, asks for Vande Mataram

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: Muslim teacher attacked for not saying 'Vande Mataram' on Republic Day
BJP hits out at MP government for stopping Vande Matram recitation
Kamal Nath changes tune, restores singing of 'Vande Mataram'
Govt school teacher refuses to recite 'Vande Mataram'; probe
No problem with Bharat Mata Ki Jai but can't recite 'Vande Mataram': RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui
-
Indore Mayor Malini Gaur on Wednesday cut short the singing of the national anthem and asked for Vande Mataram in its place at a meeting, an action that may stir controversy.
This happened during the municipal budget session chaired by her.
BJP leader Gaur had made Indore earn the tag of India's cleanest city three years in a row.
She was by honoured President Ram Nath Kovind during the Swachh Survekshan Awards in March this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU