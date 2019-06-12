JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CWC '19: Taking wickets up front is key to beating India: Ferguson
Business Standard

Indore Mayor stops singing of national anthem, asks for Vande Mataram

ANI  |  Politics 

Indore Mayor Malini Gaur on Wednesday cut short the singing of the national anthem and asked for Vande Mataram in its place at a meeting, an action that may stir controversy.

This happened during the municipal budget session chaired by her.

BJP leader Gaur had made Indore earn the tag of India's cleanest city three years in a row.

She was by honoured President Ram Nath Kovind during the Swachh Survekshan Awards in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU